Premier League rumours: Newcastle and Liverpool chase French starlet | Manchester United eye £30.8m deal | Billionaire interested in £2.5bn Chelsea takeover | Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle and Liverpool are chasing a deal for highly-rated Middlesbrough winger Bilal Brahimi, however Rennes is his more likely destination. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United can sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas for £30.8m after a release clause was discovered in his contract. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Red Devils forward Alexis Sanchez is wanted by Juventus but he must be prepared to drop his current £500,000-a-week wages. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is considering a move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in the summer. (France Football)

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still interested in buying Chelsea but has stalled at the £2.5bn asking price. (The Times)

AFC Bournemouth want to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount on loan next season after catching the eye at Derby County. (The Sun)

Arsenal are targeting a summer bid for Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins as he continues to impress on loan at Monaco. (A Bola)

Juventus have joined Real Madrid in the race for Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen. (Calciomercato)

Edin Dzeko has been linked with a move to Everton as Roma have no intention of extending his contract beyond 2020. (Gazzetta dello Sport)