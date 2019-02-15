Premier League rumours: Newcastle bid for England wonderkid rejected | Manchester United eye double swoop | £75m star urged to join Liverpool | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United witnessed a late January loan swoop for Manchester City wonderkid Phil Foden turned down. (Irish Sun)

Magpies defender Jamaal Lascelles was a January transfer target for Manchester United before Jose Mourinho was sacked. (ESPN)

Manchester United want Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, and England forward Marcus Rashford, 21, to sign new deals before the end of the season. (Goal)

Ex-Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp has urged Matthijs De Ligt to join Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool to form the "best centre-back pairing in Europe". (Daily Star)

Chelsea are prepared to pay £39.7m in order to bring Benfica striker Luka Jovic to Stamford Bridge in the summer. He is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. (Bild)

Juventus have offered Liverpool £44m AND attacker Paulo Dybala for winger Mohamed Salah in order to secure a summer move. (Tuttosport via Daily Mail)

Arsenal are weighing up a move for Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Kai Havertz as a replacement for midfielder Mesut Ozil. (Calciomercato, via ESPN)

Everton, Manchester United and Wolves are interested in Porto winger Yacine Brahimi, who becomes a free agent in the summer. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to beat rivals Arsenal to sign AC Milan and ex-Liverpool winger Suso, who is reportedly priced at £35m. (Daily Mirror)