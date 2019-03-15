Premier League rumours: Newcastle braced for Rafa Benitez departure | Liverpool and Manchester United target suspended | Arsenal chase £10m deal | Updates on Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League from around the web:

Newcastle have identified Lyon boss Bruno Genesio as Rafa Benitez's replacement - should he leave when his contract expires in the summer. (L'Equipe)

Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is facing the sack at PSG after being suspended for serious misconduct. (L'Equipe)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants to sign Liverpool target and Lyon attacker Nabil Fekir in the summer. (Daily Record)

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is set to be the subject of a £70m bid for Real Madrid as they step up their attempts to bring him to Spain. (The Sun)

Bristol City are under no pressure to sell Chelsea target Antoine Semenyo with his contract not expiring until 2020. He also has an option for one-year extension. (Bristol Live)

Arsenal and Leicester City are both chasing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney with the latter eyeing him as a replacement for Ben Chilwell - if he leaves in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have held talks with Rennes over winger Ismaila Sarr after he impressed against the Gunners in the last 16 of the Europa League. (Goal France - in French)

Burnley are prepared to listen to offers of around £10m for goalkeeper Nick Pope. Arsenal are reportedly keen on the England international. (The Sun)

Manchester City will be banned from signing players for two transfer windows by Fifa for breaching rules over the transfer of young players. (The Sun)

Tottenham were very close to signing then-Porto and now Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho in 2012, says former manager Andre Villas-Boas. (Talksport)