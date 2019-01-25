Premier League rumours: Newcastle chase £9m midfielder | Manchester United receive Barcelona approach | Liverpool target offered contract | Updates on Arsenal and West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United and Fulham are keen on signing Sevilla midfielder Ibrahim Amadou, who joined the La Liga club last summer for £9m. (El Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have received an approach from Barcelona for Juan Mata, whose contract expires in the summer. (Goal)

However, another report says Arsenal boss Unai Emery wants to reunite with Mata following the pair's time at Valencia. (Daily Express)

Liverpool target Timo Werner has been offered a new contract by RB Leipzig in a bid to fend off interest from the Reds, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG. (Bild)

Manchester City want to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, paving the way for centre back Nicolas Otamendi to join Barcelona in the summer. (The Sun)

West Ham United will have to pay around €45m if they want to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti before next week's deadline. (Calciomercato)

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton are interested in Juventus defender Rogerio after he continutes to impress on loan at Sassuolo. (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic is open to offers from other Premier League clubs after being dropped by Eddie Howe at the weekend. (The Sun)