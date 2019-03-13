Premier League rumours: Newcastle chase 'new Dele Alli' | Manchester United eye £80m swoop | 'Something's wrong' with Liverpool keeper | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United and Southampton are chasing MK Dons wonderkid Recoe Martin, 18, dubbed as the new Dele Alli. (Daily Mirror)

The Magpies could lose Mohamed Diame in the summer to Crystal Palace or Brighton and Hove Albion when his contract expires. (Daily Star)

Manchester United will move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer while a move for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho remains a possibility. (Independent)

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will splash £80m on a centre-back - unless his defender prove themselves from now until the end of the season. (The Sun)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will remain on loan with Turkish side Besiktas despite the coach Senol Gunes believing "something is wrong" with the 25-year-old. (ESPN)

Karius could take legal action against Besiktas over unpaid wages after going without a salary for four months. (Goal)

Chelsea will demand £100m for Eden Hazard as they are worried that can do nothing to prevent him from leaving Stamford Bridge. (ESPN)

Arsenal have joined Manchester United and Liverpool the race for Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who is available for around £8m. (Various)

Tottenham Hotspur may be forced to sell Christian Eriksen to Real Madrid unless the midfielder extends his deal beyond summer 2020. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are weighing up another approach for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez after failing with a bid in January. (Daily Mirror)

Hammers striker Andy Carroll could have played his last game for the club after suffering an ankle injury. His contract is set to run out in the summer. (The Times)