Premier League rumours: Newcastle chase shock deal | Manchester United want £100m defender | Liverpool star watched by European giant | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are linked with a shock move for ex-Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli after he was banished for the Nice training ground. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are willing to fork out £100million in order to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will reject any approaches for defender Eric Bailly with Sevilla among the clubs keen to take him on loan. (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is a surprise target for Turkish side Fenerbahce. (Caught Offside)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement with Juventus, and and could join the Serie A club this month. (Sport Mediaset)

Mesut Ozil is set to remain at Arsenal at least until the end of the season after playing down a move away from North London. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are plotting a £36million move for PSV winger Hirving Lozano with 11 goals from 17 appearances to his name. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Chelsea will not sanction Cesc Fabregas' switch to Monaco until Mauricio Sarri has sourced a replacement for the 31-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out a departure for midfielder Mousa Dembele. (Football.London)

Spurs are also opening to allow Fernando Llorentem Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Victor Wanyama leave the club this month. (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla sporting director Joaquin Caparros admits the La Liga club could launch a bid for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata. (Football.London)

Everton have received a £6.5million bid from Crystal Palace for striker Oumar Niasse following Dominic Solanke's collapsed transfers. (The Sun)

Wolverhampton Wanderers will learn their fate over a swoop for Aston Villa loanee Tammy Abraham by January 14 when Chelsea make their decision over his future. (Daily Telegraph)

Fulham are closing in on the loan signing of Gary Cahill from Chelsea after Timothy Fosu-Mensah was sent back to Manchester United in order to free up space. (Various)