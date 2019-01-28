Premier League rumours: Newcastle chase shock Manchester United ace | Liverpool eye €35m midfielder | Chelsea want Tottenham star | Updates on Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United, alongside Fulham, are chasing a deal for Manchester United's Antonio Valencia as he is 'free to leave' Old Trafford this week. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United and Chelsea will battle it out for Christian Eriksen after Real Madrid pulled out of the race to sign the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. (Daily Express)

Liverpool have opened talks to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is reportedly valued at €35m. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot has rejected Tottenham Hotspur because the 23-year-old wants to join Liverpool instead. (The Sun)

Arsenal are still hopeful of completing a deal for Barcelona winger Malcom before the transfer window closes on Thursday. (The Sun)

Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic has handed in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move to Arsenal. (Various)

The same goes for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is keen on a switch to Bayern Munich, despite three rejected bids so far. (Independent)

Manchester City have held further talks over a £5.5m deal for Hajduk Split midfielder Ante Palaversa. (Daily Mail)

West Ham United are deciding whether to offer a contract to free agent forward Ayomide Faniyan. (All Nigeria Soccer)

AC Milan remain interested in signing Watford winger Gerard Deulofeu, who has scored three goals in 16 appearances this term. (Di Marzio)

Leicester City have entered talks with Monaco over midfielder Youri Tielemans as Adrien Silva maintains his desire to leave the club this week. (Leicester Mercury)

PSG have submitted a £21.5m offer to sign Everton enforcer Idrissa Gueye, although the Toffees insists he not for sale. (Sky Sports)

Southampton have made an £8m bid for Birmingham City forward Che Adams, with the 22-year-old attracting interest from 12 Premier League clubs. (Daily Mirror)