Premier League rumours: Newcastle chasing European wonderkid | Manchester United transfer could cost Liverpool 'millions' | Arsenal scout Serie A winger | Updates on Chelsea and Crystal Palace

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are among a host of European clubs keeping tabs on Roma wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo. (Chronicle)

Manchester United want to confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new permanent boss during next week's international break. (Daily Mirror)

Former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho missed out on a return to Real Madrid because senior players at the club did not want him in charge. (Daily Mail

Should Manchester United sign Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, it would cost fierce rivals Liverpool millions in lost transfer bonuses. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool target Matthijs de Ligt is set to be the subject of a summer bid from Barcelona, who are stepping up their attempts to sign him. (Goal)

Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have cast an eye over £30m-rated PSV winger Steven Bergwijn. (De Telegraaf in Dutch)

Besiktas manager Senol Gunes says he would drop Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius if there were a suitable replacement. (Liverpool Echo)

Fiorentina defender Federico Chiesa had hoped for a move to Chelsea this summer, however their reported transfer ban has placed Tottenham as the frontrunners. (The Sun)

Arsenal scouts were again spotted watching AC Milan and former Liverpool winger Suso over the weekend. (Caught Offside)

Meanwhile, Gunners chiefs say that players who only have two years left on their contracts and refuse to sign new deals will be sold - amid Aaron Ramsey impending departure. (Metro)

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan says he will not be pressured into signing a new contract and refused to rule out leaving the club in the summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace are still planning to start work on the redevelopment of Selhurst Park this summer - despite uncertainty over the club's ownership. (London Evening Standard)