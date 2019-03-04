Premier League rumours: Newcastle chief remains open to takeover bids | Liverpool eye £35m deal | Manchester United chase Real Madrid star | Updates on Arsenal, West Ham, Leicester

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley will still listen to offers for the Magpies despite reportedly taking the club off the market. (Shields Gazette)

West Ham United are weighing up a £20m swoop for Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey after injuries have cost him his place in Rafa Benitez's starting 11 recently. (The Sun)

Manchester United and Liverpool are preparing to battle it out for Real Madrid midfielder Isco once the summer transfer window opens. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

In potential outgoings at Old Trafford, Inter Milan are interested in signing right-back Matteo Darmian in a fee worth £9.5m. (Football Italia)

Liverpool are considering a move for £35m-rated Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez after the 22-year-old was recommended by Luis Suarez. (The Sun)

Arsenal have shortlisted Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico and Celtic's Kieran Tierney as a replacement for left-back Nacho Monreal should he depart for Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

Yannick Carrasco, formerly of Atletico Madrid, is set to be offered a route back to Europe by Arsenal, who failed with a January loan bid for the Belgian. (Daily Express)

Bristol City could complete a triple deal with Chelsea as they chase the signatures of loan trio Kasey Palmer, Tomas Kalas and Jay Dasilva. (Goal)

New Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is set to make a fresh move for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn after he rejected an offer from him at Celtic in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Scouts from top German teams are coming to England to watch Arsenal and Chelsea academy players in an effort to find "the next Jadon Sancho". (The Sun)