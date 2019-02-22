Premier League rumours: Newcastle chief wanted by Leicester City | Chelsea banned for signing players | Manchester United eye Bundesliga winger | Updates on Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez, who is out of contract in the summer, is being considered by Leicester City as a replacement for Claude Puel. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are 'willing to sell' two of their big money players in order to fund a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

The agent of Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly has dismissed talk that the Napoli defender is set to join Juventus. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have expressed an interest bringing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to the Camp Nou. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Betis have set their sights on securing a deal for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge - having already registered their interest in January of last year. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea have been banned for signing players for the next two transfer windows after being found guilty of breaching rules by FIFA. (Sky Sport)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has no interest in returning to the Premier League and wants to see out his contract at the Bernabeu, which expires in 2022. (AS - in Spanish)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has dismissed reports that Paris Saint-Germain are considering a £60m bid for young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. (Football.London)

Former West Ham United striker Frederic Kanoute says Javier Hernandez would be able to land a big move if he left this summer. (Goal)

Fulham' goalkeeper Sergio Rico has admitted he wants to fight for his place upon his return from his Sevilla loan, which runs until the end of the season. (Sky Sports News)

A new wording on the handball rule is set to be brought in by football's lawmakers and it "will significantly reduce the grey areas" around the offence. (The Times)