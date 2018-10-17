Premier League rumours: Newcastle close to agreeing new contract with starlet, Manchester United set for triple boost, Arsenal rival Serie A pair for midfielder

Here's the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are close to agreeing a new contract with midfielder Sean Longstaff. The 20-year-old featured throughout pre-season for the Magpies and made his competitive first-team debut against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in August. (ChronicleLive)

Amid interest from PSG, Manchester United will prioritise tying down David De Gea to a new long-term contract. It is thought the Red Devils have made significant progress with new deals for Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial. (London Evening Standard)

Everton have joined a host of Premier League clubs hoping to add Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their ranks next summer, with the Toffees willing to offer the 27-year-old a £15million signing on fee. (The Sun) Ramsey is also attracting foreign interest, with AC Milan interested in the Welshman. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have joined Serie A pair AC Milan and Inter in the race to sign Cagliari Nicolo Barella. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, though are likely to face competition from Manchester United and possibly Chelsea. (Sky Sports)

Mauricio Pochettino's side are also interested in Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen, who is a Denmark international. (Sport Mediaset)

Turkish giants Galatasaray and Besiktas will compete for the signing of out-of-favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi, although Merseyside rivals Everton are said to be keen. (TalkSport)

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has revealed he will sign a new contract with the club "in the coming days". (London Evening Standard)

West Ham United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Porto winger Yacine Brahimi with the Portuguese club lowering their asking price for the Algerian. (Football.London)

Bournemouth are planning to open contract talks with Ryan Fraser following the 24-year-old's excellent start to the campaign. (The Sun)