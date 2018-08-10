Premier League rumours: Newcastle 'close' to Brazilian deal | Liverpool midfielder set for exit | Manchester United, Chelsea transfer latest

The Premier League transfer window may have closed, but there continues to be a raft of speculation among the top flight clubs.

And reports today suggest that Newcastle came 'close' to landing a second deadline day deal, while a Liverpool midfielder looks set for an exit.

Rafa Benitez came 'close' to a second deadline day addition

READ: Newcastle defender reveals how 'tough' pre-season will aid his side

Elsewhere, there is a host of speculation from around the Premier League with players still able to leave the league.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United came 'close' to securing a loan deal for Monaco full-back Jorge, according to reports in France. It has been suggested that the Magpies had agreed a deal for the Brazilian full-back, but there was not sufficient time in which to secure a work permit for the former Flamenco man (Globo)

REVEALED: Why Rafa Benitez swooped to sign this £6m defender

Jose Mourinho has been told by the Manchester United board that he should stop demanding money for new signings, and instead focus on developing the youth at his disposal (Mirror)

Everton's deal for Barcelona defender Yerry Mina includes a buy-back clause which could see the Catalan club re-sign Mina for £54m (Marca)

The Toffees are set to find out today whether they have been successful in their quest to sign Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on loan (Liverpool Echo)

READ: Newcastle's new signing wants to follow in the footsteps of this former captain

Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella looks set to leave the club and join Celtic, which will see him reunited with former manager Brendan Rodgers (Mirror)

Danny Rose is keen on a move to PSG after Tottenham made the left-back available for loan (Sun)

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has blamed Brexit for his side's lack of transfer activity (Sky Sports)

Midfielder Stefano Sturaro - who was linked with Newcastle earlier this window - has seen a proposed move to Watford fall through and will now sign for Sporting Lisbon (A Bola)