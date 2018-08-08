Premier League rumours: Newcastle deal 'close' | Arsenal Dembele deal OFF | Liverpool, Manchester United transfer latest

With only hours remaining until the transfer window slams shut, Newcastle and their Premier League rivals continue to search for new additions.

And reports today suggest that Newcastle are chasing a £10m midfielder, while Liverpool could see a deal back on after it looked to be in jeopardy.

A Newcastle deal could be 'close'

Elsewhere, there are a host of other rumours from around the top flight as Premier League clubs hunt for last-minute transfers.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United are one of several teams chasing a deal for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter. The 28-year-old looks to be surplus to requirements at the Cherries after they splashed out a club record fee to land Jefferson Lerma, and that has alerted several clubs. Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Stoke are thought to be keen on a deal (Sun)

The Magpies are also thought to be 'close' to reaching an agreement with Swansea City for defender Federico Fernandez with hopes that a deal can be pushed through before the deadline (Sun)

Arsenal's mooted deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele looks to be OFF after the wideman revealed that he wants to stay in Spain (Metro)

Paul Pogba has reportedly told his Manchester United teammates that he wants to leave the club and join Barcelona (Mail)

Liverpool's £22m move for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida could be back on after the Croatian admitted he dreams of playing in the Premier League and called on his current club to make a move 'easy' for him (Express)

Goalkeeper Kepa is set to fly to London today ahead of his £71.5m switch from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (AS)

Watford have made a £10m offer to sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton (Sun)

Kurt Zouma looks set for another loan spell away from Chelsea, with Premier League rivals Everton confident of sealing a deal (Mirror)

West Ham are keen on a deal for Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons, valued at £8.9m, but will face competition from Everton and Crystal Palace (90min)