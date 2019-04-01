Premier League rumours: Newcastle dealt transfer blow | Manchester United eye £35m deal | Liverpool urged to sign Real Madrid star | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United look set to miss out on Hartlepool United starlet Conner Rennison after training with Barnsley. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United are considering a £35m move for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka with the full-back high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wish list. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona have contacted Juan Mata's father and agent about bringing the Spaniard to the Camp Nou when his contract expires in the summer. (The Sun)

Ander Herrera is another player who could leave Man United at the end of his contract with the club unwilling to meet his £200,000-a-week wage demands. (Daily Mirror)

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has told the Reds to sign Manchester United target Gareth Bale ahead of next season. (Man on the Street)

Underfire Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is Roma's first choice to become their manager for next season. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal have agreed a £5m deal with Brazilian club Ituano for forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Yahoo Esportes - in Brazil)

Meanwhile, The Gunners are debating whether to hand Danny Welbeck a new contract with the forward on course to return to training before the end of the season. (Independent)

Former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, now at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux, has revealed he hopes to eventually join either Arsenal or Barcelona. (France Football)

Everton boss Marco Silva is hopeful the club will sign Andre Gomes permanently this summer, despite interest from Inter Milan. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester City are weighing up a £40m swoop to make Youri Tielemans' stay at the King Power Stadium a permanent one, (Daily Mail)

Jan Siewert's future as relegated Huddersfield Town manager is in doubt after his relationship with the club's senior players broke down. (The Times