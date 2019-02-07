Premier League rumours: Newcastle discuss winger plans | Manchester United eye double deal | Liverpool quoted big fee for Italian midfielder | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United will move Matt Ritchie further up the field following the arrival of Antonio Barreca from Monaco. Ritchie had been featuring in a left wing back role. (Shields Gazette)

Latest Premier League rumours from around the web

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Ander Herrera over a contract extension, with his current deal set to expire in the summer. (The Sun)

A Herrera agreement could see the Red Devils tie down two of their biggest assets this week with Marcus Rashford's contract talks ongoing. (Various)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to ask the club's board for funds to strengthen his defence in the summer. (The Sun)

Brescia will demand a large fee for Liverpool and Chelsea target Sandro Tonali - if the Italian club earn promotion to Serie A this season. (Inside Futbol)

Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa, who is also being chased by Juventus, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea will demand more than £100m from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard - if the La Liga club decide to bid for the Belgian winger this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid remain confident of striking a deal for less than £100m - and may use Isco or Marco Asensio as part of a potential transfer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Barcelona and ex-Liverpool winger Philippe Coutinho as a possible replacement should Hazard depart. (Independent)

Arsenal are chasing a deal for Genk winger Leandro Trossard ahead of a summer transfer. (Football.London)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is ready to return to management with the 69-year-old reportedly the leading candidate for four jobs. (The Times)

Tottenham Hotspur will consider turning to Leicester City's James Maddison as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen - should he opt to leave in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon is yet to agree a new deal at Craven Cottage with less than 18 months remaining on his current contract. (London Evening Standard)

Asmir Begovic's Bournemouth future is in doubt after the goalkeeper had another dispute with manager Eddie Howe. (Daily Mirror)