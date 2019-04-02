Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye £10.5m Leeds target | Liverpool agree £350k deal | Arsenal close in on £6.5m Brazilian | Updates on Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have turned their attention towards FC Spartak Moscow striker Ze Luis, who was linked with a £10.5m move to Leeds United in January. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has signed a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of a summer move. (Various)

Liverpool have agreed a £350,000 fee with Blackburn Rovers for young goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race for former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Daily Express)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Ituano over a £6.5m fee for Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, who is being monitored by 20 European clubs. (The Sun)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eyeing a swoop for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser after placing him on their summer shortlist. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to smash their transfer record for Everton defender and Arsenal target Michael Keane with a £50m bid. (Daily Express)

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has played down talk linking him with a move to Manchester United or Manchester City. (BT Sports)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers will hold discussions with Andy King before making a decision on his future. (Leicester Mercury)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on Southampton defender Cedric Soares, who is currently on loan at Inter Milan. (Tuttosport, via Daily Echo)