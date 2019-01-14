Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye £10.7m cut-price transfer | Manchester United deal in doubt | Liverpool weigh up shock £8m bid | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

AC Milan are keen to strike a £10.7m deal with Newcastle United for Diego Laxalt, just six months after signing him from Genoa over £12m. (CalcioMercato)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Manchester United have been distanced from a move Milan Skriniar after Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti said he is "out of everybody's price range". (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will have to pay an extra £25 in order to sign Callum Wilson from Bournemouth after placing a £75m price tag on the 26-year-old. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, the Blues want to re-sign Nathan Ake from the Cherries, just two years after selling the Dutchman for £20m. (The Sun)

Liverpool are lining up a shock move for Celtic winger James Forrest in an £8million deal. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Liverpool winger Ryan Babel is on the brink of a Premier League return by joining relegation-threatened Fulham on loan. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

Leeds United are still said to be mulling over a loan deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Emilano Martinez, despite the imminent arrival of Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has emerged as a shock target for Barcelona, three years after first leaving Spain. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Everton want to sign Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, however his £75m could end the Toffees interest. (Daily Star)

West Ham United could be set to lose midfielder Pedro Obiang with Lille and Fiorentina expressing an interest in the 26-year-old. (RMC Sport - in French)

Wolverhampton Wanderers will offer a new deal to captain Conor Coady with his form so far putting him in contention for a place in the England star. (Daily Telegraph)

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has dropped a huge bombshell by telling French TV he "is going to leave" Vicarage Road. (Canal Football Club)