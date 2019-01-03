Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye £11m striker | Manchester United star nears exit | Liverpool end interest in winger | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United and West Ham United want to sign Kasimpasa striker Mbaye Diagne, who has scored 20 goals in 17 games this season. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Marouane Fellaini could be set to leave Manchester United this month with Fulham rivalling Fenerbahce for his signature. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool did not miss out on Christian Pulisic to Chelsea as they ended their interest in the USA international when Xherdan Shaqiri signed. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea want to continue their winter spending spree by eyeing a move for a defender and Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have submitted a £14m bid to Real Madrid in an attempt to bring goalkeeper Keylor Navas to the Emirates. (Sport - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil's agent has said the German's future at Arsenal despite continuing to be linked with a move away. (Goal)

Tottenham Hotspur are still yet to hear back from Christen Eriksen over a potential new contract with 18 months left on his current deal. (London Evening Standard)

Watford will refuse to sell £50million midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure to Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window. (London Evening Standard)

Everton are lining up a shock move in Barcelona winger Malcom, just six months after he joined the La Liga giants from Bordeaux. (Marca)

However, Everton will likely face competition from Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande, who have placed a £45m offer for the Brazilian. (Goal)

Burnley and Cardiff City are readying to battle it out for West Bromwich Albion winger Matt Phillips. (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace could lose defender Mamadou Sakho with Monaco hoping to bring him to France alongside Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas. (Independent)

Leicester City midfielder Vicente Iborra has admitted he could leave this month to join Villarreal in January. (RNE)

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini wants to leave Southampton this month with a move to AC Milan on the cards. (Calciomercato)