Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye £16.5m deal | Manchester United chase £50m-rated star | Liverpool submit Bundesliga striker enquiry | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United can purchase Salomon Rondon for £16.5million - if West Brom fall short in their quest for promotion to the Premier League. (Express & Star)

On the injury front, young Magpies midfielder Sean Longstaff is set to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. (Various)

Manchester United have opened talks with £50m-rated Bruno Fernandes with Liverpool and Chelsea also interested in the Sporting Lisbon midfielder. (A Bola - in Spanish)

Former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is almost 100% certain to return to former club Real Madrid this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is set to snub Manchester United and stay in Germany with Borussia Dortmund. (The Sun)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will turn down any offer from Real Madrid to take over at the Bernabeu this summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Meanwhile, the Reds have approached RB Leipzig to mark their interest in signing striker Timo Werner this summer. (Bild, via Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is confident he will not be sacked before next season and has started planning the Blues' pre-season tour. (Daily Mirror)

Blues midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko says he is unsure of his next career move when his season-long loan at AC Milan ends. (France Football - in French)

RB Leipzig are ready to launch a £20m bid for Chelsea star Tammy Abraham, who is currently on loan at Aston Villa and interesting Wolves. (The Sun)

Arsenal midfielder Gedion Zelalem is set to leave the club after six years with the 22-year-old poised for a return to the USA with Sporting Kansas. (Football.London)

Everton have no plans to sell defender Mason Holgate, despite West Brom weighing up a summer move - if they are promoted to the Premier League. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester could ask Monaco to make Adrien Silva's loan move permanent in order to reduce the £40m demanded for Youri Tielemans. (Leicester Mercury