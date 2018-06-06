Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye £17.5m attacker | Spurs set to raid Manchester United | Chelsea, Liverpool in news

Rafa Benitez could be set to break the bank for a seasoned international, according to reports today.

The Newcastle boss has already landed his first signing of the summer after sealing the signature of Martin Dubravka, but today's reports suggest that he could be set to add a big-money second signing.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are linked with a swoop for a Manchester United man while Liverpool chase a cut-price winger.

Here's the news hitting the headlines:

Newcastle United have again been linked with a move for Galatasaray winger Garry Rodrigues. Reports from Turkey suggest that Benitez has again enquired about bringing the Cape Verde international to Tyneside, although his £17.5m asking price could prove a stumbling block. Other clubs are said to be interested in the winger after he played a starring role in Gala's league triumph last season (Aksam)

Clement Lenglet is interesting Manchester United, with the Red Devils prepared to shell out £30m to entice the 22-year-old defender away from Sevilla (L'Equipe)

Liverpool are keen on 22-year-old Nigerian winger Moses Simon of Gent, who is valued at £10m (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham are plotting a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, with plans to move next week (Mail)

Former Manchester City man Yaya Toure is open to joining a top six Premier League club for wages of just £1 a week, according to his agent (Express)

Leicester City look set to win the race for £20m-rated Norwich City midfielder James Maddison (PA)

Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo has been interesting newly-promoted Wolves who are lining up a £35m bigd (Sky Sports)

Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in West Brom striker Salomon Rondon (Mirror)