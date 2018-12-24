Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye £4.5 swoop | Liverpool want £50m striker | Arsenal told to pay £72m for winger | Updates on Everton, Southampton, Fulham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are eyeing a £4.5million swoop for Frankfurt left-back Jetro Williems, who was linked with the Magpies in 2015. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Bentiez

Manchester United could lose striker Romelu Lukaku in January with Juventus expressing an interest in the 25-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are weighing up a £50million move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner with the Premier League leaders sending scouts to watch him in recent weeks. (Various)

Juventus want to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (Sky Italia)

Meanwhile, Inter Milan and AC Milan have been priced out of a move for Aaron Ramsey as he has demanded an annual salary of £9million. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal will have to break their transfer record to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe with the French club slashing a £72m price tag on him. (Telefoot)

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all want to sign 18-year-old England forward Jadon Sancho, who is at Borussia Dortmund. (Marca)

Everton are ready to sanction January loan moves for midfielder James McCarthy and striker Oumar Niasse. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton could lose striker Manolo Gabbiadini with Serie A side Fiorentina interested in bringing him back to Italy. (La Nazione)

Fulham are considering making a move for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida. (Fotomac)Real Madrid playmaker Isco wants to move to Manchester City, despite being heavily-linked with Chelsea. (Sunday Express)