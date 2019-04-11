Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye Bundesliga ace | Liverpool chase Brazilian | Manchester United star agrees exit | Updates on Chelsea, West Ham and Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have contacted Nuremberg over the transfer of German midfielder Patrick Erras. (Bild)

Paul Pogba's relationship with Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deteriorated and French midfielder wants a move to Real Madrid. (Le Parisien)

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is still to decide on his future at Old Trafford and has offers from other clubs. (Manchester Evening News)

Ander Herrera has agreed to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a 5-year contract. He will earn €185,000 per week. (Various)

Liverpool could make a move for Ajax's David Neres, with Merseyside rivals Everton also interested in the Brazilian forward. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City, Manchester United and Barcelona all want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard believes it is 'now or never' for his dream move to Real Madrid. (Goal)

Danny Drinkwater has been told he has no future at Chelsea under manager Maurizio Sarri. (The Guardian)

West Ham United lead the race to Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth. (Football Insider)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign a striker in the summer to provide competition for former Jamie Vardy. (Leicester Mercury)