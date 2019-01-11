Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye double swoop | Manchester United eye £3m deal | Liverpool interest in defender denied | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United are weighing up a move for Paris Saint Germain midfielder Christopher Nkunku and left-back Stanley Nsoki. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are considering making an offer to sign Brazilian talent Gabriel Brazao, who is available around £3m. (TEAMTalk)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has dismissed claims that defender James Tarkowski is attracting interest from Liverpool. (Daily Express)

Chelsea are set to miss out Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella this month, despite the Blues willing to pay up to £45m for the midfielder. (TuttoMercato)

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in talks over a loan deal for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, however the Serie A giants would prefer a permanent transfer. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are in advanced talks with Zenit St Petersburg over a deal for midfielder Leandro Paredes. (Sportitalia)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has admitted the club will only sign players on loan this month as they continued to be linked with Barcelona's Denis Suarez. (Various)

Chelsea want to sign Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra, according to the player's agent. (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho wants to stay at the Bundesliga club amid to interest from the Premier League. (Daiy Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Hoffenham midfielder Florian Grillitsch, who is reportedly valued at £18m. (The Sun)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have turned their attentions towards Liverpool striker Divock Origi after missing out on Tammy Abraham. (Birmingham Live)

Everton want to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on a permanent basis after his Valencia spell was cut short. (Daily Telegraph) Crystal Palace and Fulham are also interested. (Daily Mirror)