Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye French defender | Manchester United scouting Serbian centre-half | Liverpool star could leave | Updates on Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United, alongside Brighton and Hove Albion, are weighting up a potential move for Le Havre centre-back Denys Bain. The 25-year-old was on Arsenal's radar last season before Arsene Wenger left the Emirates. (The Sun)

Former Newcastle midfielder Scott Parker is set be appointed assistant manager at Fulham following Claudio Ranieri's arrival. (Football.London)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is ready to open talks with Real Madrid, if Jose Mourinho fails to hand him a regular first-team place. (The Sun)

Diego Godin, who was wanted by Manchester United in the summer, is interesting AC Milan and is free to leave Atletico Madrid next summer. (Corriere dello Sport - Italian)

Meanwhile, Manchester United will send scouts to watch Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic on Sunday. (Daily Mail)

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro will not leave Italy in January despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan midfielder Radja Nainggolan says he has no regrets about turning down a move to the Premier League having previously been linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea. (ESPN)

Wolverhampton Wanderers could face a battle to keep hold of key midfielder Ruben Neves with Juventus considering a January swoop. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not worried about Christian Eriksen's contract situation and reiterated the club are "working hard" to secure the 26-year-old's long term future. (London Evening Standard)

Borussia Dortmund are targeting more English talent and are preparing a swoop for 17-year-old Everton midfielder Anthony Gordon. (Daily Mail)

Watford head coach Javi Gracia will sign a new contract at the club next week which will take him up to the end of the 2020-21 campaign. (Sky Sports)

Egypt coach Javier Aguirre believes Mohamed Salah may leave Anfield "in a season or two" if the club fail to secure silverware. (ONSport)

Crystal Palace and West Ham want Bayern Munich and Germany striker Sandro Wagner, however the duo face competition from Turkish side Galatasaray and other Bundesliga clubs. (Bild)