Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye imminent striker deal | Manchester United and Liverpool chase Portuguese sensation | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United youngster Elias Sorensen is close to joining League One Blackpool, with his arrival set to be confirmed in the coming days. (Blackpool Gazette)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Manchester United are preparing to rival Liverpool in the race to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Felix. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils full-back Matteo Darmian is set leave Old Trafford for Juventus on a loan deal until the end of the season. (The Guardian)

Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta claims that Atletico Madrid defender and Manchester United-linked Diego Godin wants to the join them. (Various)

Arsenal are set to miss out on James Rodriguez with the Colombian in favour of seeing out his season-long loan at Bayern Munich. (ESPN)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Gunner legend and Monaco boss Thierry Henry is rivalling Arsenal for the signature of Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins. (O Jogo)

Chelsea are poised to sign Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan this week while Emerson Pamieri could move in the opposite direction for £15m. (Daily Star)

In other Chelsea transfer news, the Blues launched a bid to lure Barcelona midfielder IIaix Moriba, 16, to England ahead of Manchester City. (Sport - in Spanish)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a shock move for West Ham United striker Andy Carroll with Harry Kane ruled out until March. (The Sun)

Leicester City boss Claude Puel is yet to approve midfielder Adrien Silva's move to Bordeaux, which was agreed earlier in the transfer window. (L'Equipe - in French)

Everton manager Marco Silva has repeated that the Toffees will not make any signings this month. (Liverpool Echo)