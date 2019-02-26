Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye non-league sensation | Manchester United chase AC Milan star | Liverpool favourite to reject summer move | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United and Sunderland have both been linked with a swoop for Hartlepool United youngster Josh Hawkes. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United and Chelsea are targeting a summer move for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli - but they will face competition from Juventus.(Calciomercato)

Ex-Liverpool favourite Danny Murphy claims Mohamed Salah will reject any chance to leave the Reds in the summer.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp singled out midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson during a dressing room rant at his players following Sunday's draw at Manchester United.(The Sun)

Arsenal are the hunt to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are willing to match the £40m asking price set by their Premier League rivals. (The Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has resigned as Celtic manager to takeover at Leicester City with Kolo Toure and assistant Chris Davies set to join him. (Daily Herald)

Chelsea are open to selling Kasey Palmer for £4m as Bristol City look to make his loan deal permanent. (The Sun)

Watford will look to dip the Brazilian transfer market this summer, with Corinthians striker Gustavo, Flamengo forward Lincoln and Ituano forward Martinellibeing (Watford Observer)