Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye permanent deal for Liverpool ace, Manchester United table £80m bid, Arsenal to activate £17.8m release clause

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United could look to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on a permanent basis having already filled their quota of Premier League loanees with Kenedy and Salomon Rondon. (Daily Express)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Manchester United have tabled an £80million bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as they seek to solve their defensive problems. (TyC via Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool and Chelsea will have to wait until the end of the season if they want to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, who has been linked with a return to Aston Villa, is reportedly being eyed by Serie A giants AC Milan. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Arsenal are debating whether to activate Pablo Fornals £17.8million release clause at Villarreal in January. (The Sun)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly said he wants to leave the club and return to Juventus. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Serie A side have asked the Red Devils to keep them updated about Pogba's future during informal talks in Turin. (Metro)

Bundesliga top scorer Luka Jovic is attracting the interest of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. (Bild)

Besiktas are ready to hand Javier Hernandez a route out of West Ham United in January, whose move to the London Stadium hasn't gone according to plan. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud wants to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)

Everton winger Ademola Lookman has pledged his future to England despite interest from Nigeria. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed speculation that Fabinho will be leaving the club. (Liverpool Echo)

La Liga president Javier Tebas has called for Uefa to ban Manchester City and Paris St-Germain over Financial Fair Play allegations. (Goal)

Britain's most promising young footballers could be denied moves to foreign clubs after Brexit, with current Fifa rules stating it is forbidden for players under 18 to be sold to overseas clubs outside of the European Union. (Telegraph)