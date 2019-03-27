Premier League rumours: Newcastle eye Spanish striker | Manchester United chase £26m deal | Liverpool want £10m Championship star | Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United want to sign prolific Spanish striker Alhagi Touray despite his impending trial at Burnley. (Football Insider)

Manchester United are monitoring £26m-rated St-Etienne defender William Saliba and could make an approach 'in the next few weeks'. (Le-Sport)

Barcelona are prepared to pay up to £100m for Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford, whose contract expires next season. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool will rival Manchester United for Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey in a £10m deal. (Football Insider)

Arsenal want to offload Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Mesut Ozil in order to fund the transfers of Celtic's Kieran Tierney and Cagliari's Nicolo Barella. (Daily Mirror)

Unai Emery has been handed a blow in his pursuit of Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo after Addicks boss Lee Bowyer says he wants to stay at the club. (South London Press)

The Gunners have also entered the chase for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo with Juventus also interested. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham and West Ham are keen on Torino midfielder Soualiho Meite, with the 20-year-old rated at £17.1m. (Gazzetta dello sport)

Everton want to sign Lille forward Rafael Leao, who has been dubbed as the Portuguese Kylian Mbappe. (Daily Star)

The Toffees could struggle to sell Kevin Mirallas in the summer as loan club Fiorentina are not interested in signing him permanently. (Corriere Fiorentino)