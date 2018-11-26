Premier League rumours: Newcastle eyeing Italian star | Manchester United delay winger signing | Chelsea to lose trio | Updates on Manchester City, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have scouted Sassuolo midfield star Stefano Sensi, who has recently made his senior international debut with Italy. (The Chronicle)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer when his current deal at Old Trafford ends. (Various)

Ousmane Dembele has asked to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window - and the 21-year-old's departure could open the door for Neymar to return to the Nou Camp from Paris Saint-Germain. (Goal)

Everton boss Marco Silva wants to try and strike a permanent deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who is on loan at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has ruled out a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, but admits he could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Canal+)

Italian club AC Milan have reportedly been in talks with Chelsea over midfielder Cesc Fabregas and defenders Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen. (Football Italia)

Manchester United may wait to sign Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini after finding out a release clause can be triggered at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola admits the pressure from title rivals Liverpool is keeping his Manchester City side motivated in their Premier League title defence. (Standard)

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba admits he has not been offered a new contract at the club. (ESPN)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could join AC Milan on a six-month loan deal from LA Galaxy. (Gazetta dello Sport)