Premier League rumours: Newcastle fail with winger bid | Manchester United star tipped for Barcelona switch | Arsenal eye free agent | Updates on Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United tried to sign Juventus winger Marko Pjaca, who is on loan at Fiorentina, during the January transfer window. (Corriere Fiorentino)

Manchester United have prioritised bringing a defender to Old Trafford in the summer with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly the preferred option. (London Evening Standard)

Patrick Kluivert believes Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford would be an ideal addition for Barcelona. (Sport360)

Liverpool are in no rush to bring Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain into the fold after damaging his knee ligaments last season, with April set as his comeback date. (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea had a £44m for midfielder Nicolo Barella accepted by Cagliari in January but the player opted against a move to Stamford Bridge. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Real Madrid are confident of signing Eden Hazard in the summer - and are ready to spend £100m in order to conclude a deal. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are weighing up a summer swoop for Porto winger Yacine Brahimi, whose contract expires in the summer. (A Bola)

Chelsea could also lose Willian as they are only prepared offer the Brazilian a one-year contract extension with 18 months left on his current deal. (London Evening Standard)

Tottenham Hotspur will step up their interest in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons in the summer after monitoring his progress last month. (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Marco Silva says his job is safe after being given assurances by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri. (Daily Mail)