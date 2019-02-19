Premier League rumours: Newcastle favourite hails 'amazing' fans | Manchester United ready £90m bid | Liverpool to re-visit winger deal | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Martin Dubravka has hailed Newcastle United fans in light of his North East Football Writers' Player of The Year award, calling them "amazing". (Shields Gazette)

Manchester United have sent scouts to watch Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as talk of a £90m bid for the 27-year-old intensifies. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are weighing up another move to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho after missing out on him at Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are preparing a fresh bid to sign Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, who is available for around £17m. (Daily Mirror)

And the Gunners are reportedly emerging as serious contenders to sign £70m-rated Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are favourites to sign £39m-rated Benfica striker Luka Jovic ahead of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Goal)

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic could have joined Manchester United last summer before deciding to stay with the Serie A giants. (Il Gironale, via Star)

West Ham United midfielder Martin Samuelsen, 21, who is on loan at VVV Venlo, is poised to return to his homeland with FK Haugesund. (Inside Futbol)

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss is set to follow Conor Coady and Matt Doherty in those to sign a new contract with the club. (Daily Telegraph