Premier League rumours: Newcastle hand star £60,000-a-week contract | Manchester United eye centre-back trio | Liverpool chase £43.8m deal | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have handed Miguel Almiron a contract worth £60,000-a-week - excluding bonuses. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United continue to be linked with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar and Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen. (Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford is in advanced talks over a new long-term contract - that will more than double his wages to £200,000 a week. (Daily Star)

Liverpool and Chelsea remain keen on luring Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, despite the Serie B club slashing a £43.8m price-tag on home - if they are promoted. (Football.London)

Chelsea will send scouts to watch Portuguese trio Joao Felix, Ruben Dias and Bruno Fernandes in the Lisbon derby this weekend.(O Jogo, via Metro)

Arsenal are leading the chase for Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo. Manchester City, Napoli and Inter Milan have all been linked. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are monitoring the progress of Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter. (Sky Sports News)

Paris Saint-Germain are considering making a summer move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante after failing to sign Everton's Idrissa Gueye. (Le10 Sport, via TheSun)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is set to hold talks with Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta over taking charge at the Serie A giants for a second time. (Daily Mirror)

Bohemians striker Ali Reghba is unlikely to sign a permanent deal at Leicester City, despite impressing during a trial spell. (Leicester Mercury)