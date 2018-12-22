Premier League rumours: Newcastle identify key target | Liverpool want £90m man | Manchester United, Arsenal latest

With the transfer window rapidly approaching, clubs are being linked with a host of players.

And reports this morning suggest that Newcastle United have identified a key striker target, while Liverpool could be set for a big money swoop.

Here's the rumours hitting the headlines in the Premier League today:

Newcastle United are keen on a move for teenage striker Sam Lammers. The Dutch starlet, who is currently on loan at Heerenveen from PSV Eindhoven, has been identified as a potential key target as Rafa Benitez eyes attacking recruits (Daily Mirror)

Timo Werner is a £90million target for Liverpool, although the German attacker has previously said he would be keen on a move to rivals Manchester United (Daily Star)

Chelsea attacker Victor Moses is closing in on a £12million move to Crystal Palace in the January transfer window (Sun)

With Mesut Ozil's future remaining uncertain, Arsenal are eyeing up a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco - although Chelsea are also rumoured to be keen (Daily Star)

Brighton's Pascal Gross has played down reports that he is set to join either Liverpool or Southampton (Argus)

Zinedine Zidane has not met with Manchester United over their vacant managerial role, despite reports to the contrary (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is a January target for Thierry Henry's Monaco (L'Equipe)

Claudio Ranieri is keen for a reunion with Leicester full-back Danny Simpson, and could swoop to bring him to Fulham (Daily Mail)