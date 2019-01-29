Premier League rumours: Newcastle in talks with Belgium star | Manchester United offer ace 12-month contract | Liverpool locked in Bundesliga battle | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have contacted Monaco over a deal for midfielder Youri Tielemans. Leicester City are also interested, and want use Adrien Silva in a loan swap deal. (Kristof Terreur)

Manchester United have offered Juan Mata a new 12-month contract extension in an attempt to stop him from leaving on a free in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool will battle Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. (via London Evening Standard blog)

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill after his loan move to Fulham fell through. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are in talks with Celta Vigo over a double deal for striker Maxi Gomez midfielder Stanislav Lobotka. (TEAMtalk)

Sheffield United will snub West Ham's £4m offer for midfielder John Fleck. (Yorkshire Post)

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye has handed in a transfer request after he was subject of a £21.5m bid from Paris Saint Germain. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are prepping a £30m summer move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, with the 22-year-old also being monitored by PSG. (ESPN)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is open to welcoming back Aboubakar Kamara into his squad, once an investigation into the striker has taken place. (Daily Mail)

Schalke 04 have agreed a £11.29m deal to sign Manchester City hotshot Rabbi Matondo - following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by moving to Germany. (Daily Telegraph)

Burnley are trying to push through move for Birmingham City striker Che Adams and Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen. (Daily Mail)