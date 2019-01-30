Premier League rumours: Newcastle in talks with Greek midfielder | Manchester United agree £18m deal | Liverpool launch last ditch Turkish star bid | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur have all made bids to sign 21-year-old Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans on loan. (Various)

Latest Premier League rumours

The Magpies are also in talks to sign midfielder Andreas Samaris on a half-season loan from Portuguese club Benfica. (Various)

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has agreed personal terms with Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng ahead of an £18m move. (Metro)

Liverpool are again linked with a late swoop for Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, otherwise known as the Turkish Messi. (iNews)

Arsenal and Manchester City have joined Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign want-away Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye. (Sky Sports News)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are close to completing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez following month-long transfer saga. (Various)

Inter Milan says they have received "no suitable offers" for Arsenal-linked Ivan Perisic. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are open to loaning out defender Andreas Christensen with Borussia Dortmund and Juventus interested - however will demand a £6m loan fee. (The Sun)

Everton have rejected initial interest from AC Milan in attacker Ademola Lookman - but the Serie A club could return with a formal offer. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham United are poised to complete free transfer of Benfica winger, Masaque Dju, 19. (Sky Sports News)