Premier League rumours: Newcastle keen on £20m rated winger | Liverpool eye double swoop | Manchester United, Chelsea in news

With the Premier League transfer window well underway, there's plenty of transfer speculation in the news.

And reports today suggest that Rafa Benitez is interested in a promising young winger, while Liverpool could be set to strengthen their attacking options with a double swoop.

Elsewhere, there's the latest news from Manchester United, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League

Here's the news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish. Villa are desperate to offload players to help lighten their concerns over Financial Fair Play and, while they would be keen for Grealish to stay, the youngster may have to be sold. There are plenty of other Premier League clubs interested in the 22-year-old, with some reports suggesting that Leicester City have already tabled a £20m bid (Birmingham Mail)

UPDATE: Does Rolando Aarons have a future at St James's Park?

Meanwhile, reports from France suggest that Newcastle have lodged a bid for Lille midfielder Thiago Maia. The 21-year-old rose to prominence after playing a starring role in Brazil's 2016 Olympic triumph and was a near ever-present for his club side last season. The Magpies have reportedly been keen on Maia for some time, but have seen this bid knocked back (Le 10 Sport)

Lyon are willing to let Liverpool target Nabil Fekir leave the club - but only for the right price (Mirror)

Xherdan Shaqiri is also interesting Liverpool, who could spring the £12m release clause in his Stoke City contract (Star)

Manchester City are exploring midfield options, with Southampton's Mario Lemina and Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic interesting them (Mail)

REVEALED! Would Rafa Benitez sell Jamaal Lascelles?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been offered to Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain, but he won't be allowed to leave for less than £175m (Bild)

Arsenal have seen a bit of £26m turned down for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Gelson Martins (A Bola)

Fulham stopper David Button looks set to seal a £4m move to Brighton (Sun)

Crystal Palace are keen on Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai, who the French club value at £12m (Evening Standard)