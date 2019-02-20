Premier League rumours: Newcastle knocked back by defender | Manchester United and Liverpool battle for England star | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United were keen on signing on Liverpool starlet Adam Lewis at the end of contract in the summer before he putt pen to paper on a new deal. (The Sun)

Manchester United have made Borussia Dortmund winger Jaden Sancho their top summer transfer target. Liverpool were also credited with interest on Tuesday. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Red Devils midfielder Ander Herrera, who is out of contract in the summer, is expected to sign a new three-year deal with the club worth £100,000 a week. (The Sun)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will lose his job after just six months - if they the Blues lose in Sunday's Carabao Cup final with Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea would be able to sack Sarri for £5m - the cheapest pay-off for a manager since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. (The Sun)

Frank Lampard and Zinedine Zidane are being linked up as potential replacements for the Italian manager. (Sky Sports News)

Arsenal will consider Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope as a potential replacement for Petr Cech, who is retiring at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are monitoring the progress of Declan Rice, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Ben Chilwell as they look to buy young British talent in the summer. (The Sun)

Real Madrid has slapped a £131m price-tag on Gareth Bale, who has been linked with a return to England with Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telemadrid)

Manchester City are set to offer defender Aymeric Laporte a new contract as a result of his fine form this season. He only joined the club last January. (The Times)

Barcelona sent scouts to watch Lille winger Nicolas Pepe and Benfica forward Rafael Leao. Both players have been linked with a move to the Premier League. (France Football)

Tottenham have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Birmingham City striker Che Adams after failed with a £9m deadline day swoop. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester City are close to agreeing a deal with Espanyol for their 16-year-old left-sided player Oscar Tarensi which could cost an initial £260,000 in compensation. (Daily Mail)