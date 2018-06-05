Premier League rumours: Newcastle linked with 27-goal striker | Arsenal want Manchester United man | Liverpool, Chelsea in news

The Premier League rumour mill is in full swing and Newcastle United have once again been linked with a prolific striker.

Rafa Benitez is keen to land a new frontman this summer and a familiar name has cropped up once again - while an out-of-favour Newcastle midfielder has been linked with a move away.

Here's the transfer news hitting the headlines today:

Newcastle United have been linked with striker Bas Dost. The 29-year-old striker has been frequently linked with a move to St James's Park in recent transfer windows and the Dutchman - who has netted 27 league goals for Sporting Lisbon this season - is set for crunch talks with his current club after he and several other players were injured by fans during a recent training session. That has sparked rumours of a departure, with Sevilla and Everton also reportedly interested (AD - Netherlands)

Champions Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, but the Foxes are keen to include City youngster Patrick Roberts in the deal (Telegraph)

READ: Martin Dubravka lost for words after joining Newcastle

Arsenal have been linked with a swoop for Marouane Fellaini, who is out of contract at Manchester United this summer (Mirror)

19-year-old Porto defender Diogo Dalot is set for a medical at Manchester United this week before completing his move to Old Trafford (Sky Sports)

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane had agreed to join Real Madrid before Zinedine Zidane departed as manager (France Football)

Madrid were also keen on signing Eden Hazard, with Chelsea's hopes of keeping hold of the winger now strengthened (London Evening Standard)

MORE RUMOURS: Newcastle eye midfielder from Premier League rivals

West Ham have seen a bid for Lazio's Brazilian winger Felipe Anderson rejected (Gazzetta dello Sport - Italy)

Reports from Turkey suggest that Bursaspor are interested in Newcastle midfielder Henri Saviet who featured scarcely in the 2017/18 season (Olay - Turkey)

Xherdan Shaqiri is interesting Southampton, who are ready to activate the £12m release clause in his Stoke contract (Mirror)