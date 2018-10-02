Premier League rumours: Newcastle linked with Swedish centre-half, Manchester United dealt transfer blow while Manchester City deny £200million bid

The Premier League rumour mill has again linked Newcastle United to another central defender.

Yesterday, Rafa Benitez was said to be interested in a highly-rated Italian centre-back but today's reports see the Magpies linked with a Swedish powerhouse.

Elsewhere, as pressure on Jose Mourinho mounts, Manchester United have been dealt a blow on a respective transfer target while Manchester City deny a £200million transfer.

Here's the latest Premier League rumours:

Newcastle United are interested in Bologna centre-back Filip Helander after being linked SPAL defender Francesco Vicari yesterday. (HITC)

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has signed a new five-year contract at Lazio. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out a move for PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe. "That is not going to happen. Sometimes I don't understand where the news comes from." (Metro)

Barcelona's board is split on whether to move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in January but the La Liga club are confident they have the financial resources to sign the 25-year-old. (ESPN) Meanwhile, Pogba says he will leave United in January if Jose Mourinho stays as the Old Trafford club's manager. (Sun)

Manchester United scouts are concerned the "toxic" atmosphere at the club will put players off signing for the club. (Express) Mourinho is believed to be an isolated figure at United after falling out with 33-year-old Ecuador right-back Antonio Valencia, the club captain. (Mail)

Real Madrid have joined a host of clubs interested in Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. It looks unlikely the Welshman willl sign a new contract at the Emirates, which expires this summer. (Teamtalk)

Gunners boss Unai Emery is plotting a move for £30million rated Lille winger, Nicholas Pepe. (Daily Mirror)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Aston Villa and Celtic in the race to sign 21-year-old Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. (Scottish Sun)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has turned down a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad as speculation continues on whether he will switch his allegiances to England. (The Times)

Manuel Pellegrini's side beat Manchester United,Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton to the signing of defender Issa Diop this summer. (Mail)