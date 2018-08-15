Premier League rumours: Newcastle man set for Serie A switch | Liverpool 'in talks' over deal | Manchester United, Chelsea latest

Newcastle United and their Premier League rivals continue to be the subject of plenty of transfer speculation.

And reports today suggest that a Newcastle United flop could be set for a switch overseas, with a Serie A side interested in a deal.

This Newcastle man could be set for a Serie A switch

Elsewhere, there are updates on a host of other clubs from around the Premier League with outgoings very much on the agenda.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar could be set for a move to Serie A side Genoa. Reports from Italy suggest that the top tier side are keen to sign the full-back as a replacement for Diego Laxalt, who looks set to join AC Milan. Lazaar has been deemed surplus to requirements at St James's Park, and wasn't handed a squad number by Rafa Benitez this season (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida says that the club will not bid for Paul Pogba this summer - but they will keep tabs on the Manchester United man (Mirror)

Liverpool are 'in talks' with Napoli over a deal for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, according to the player's agent. The former Sunderland stopper has slipped down to third choice at Anfield and is keen on a move (Sun)

Bundesliga side Schalke have ruled out moves for Tottenham's Danny Rose and Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek as they eye permanent additions (Sky Sports)

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire is set to sign an improved contract at the club (Telegraph)

Patrick Roberts is set for a switch to Spain, with the Manchester City youngster interesting Girona as they target a loan deal (Sky Sports)

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell looks ready to leave the Emirates Stadium and join Italian side Frosinone (Tuttomercato)