Premier League rumours: Newcastle midfielder deal 'agreed' | Liverpool 'close' to £26m move | Chelsea, Manchester United transfer latest

Newcastle and their Premier League rivals are still being linked with moves after the first weekend of the new season.

And reports today suggest that Newcastle have 'agreed' a deal for a midfielder, while Liverpool could be close to a big-money move themselves.

Newcastle have 'agreed' a move for this midfielder

Elsewhere, there are updates from a host of other Premier League clubs as transfer speculation refuses to die down.

Here's the rumours doing the rounds today:

Newcastle United have 'agreed' a deal with Bursaspor for midfielder Henri Saivet, according to reports in Turkey. The Frenchman was expected to watch Bursaspor's first game of the season after agreeing personal terms (Olay)

Italian side AC Milan are keen on a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko - with a view to making it a permanent switch next summer (Sun)

Liverpool are 'close' to agreeing a deal with Fenerbahce for £26m-rated striker Divock Origi - although Valencia could swoop at the last minute (Turkish Football)

Barcelona will continue their pursuit of Paul Pogba after the European transfer window closes on 31 August after accepting that he will not be sold this month (Telegraph)

Tottenham missed out on a late £25m swoop for Aston Villa winger Jack Grealish - with his current boss Steve Bruce branding him as 'every penny a £30m footballer' (Mail)

Jason Denayer has refused to go out on loan, and is instead trying to push through a permanent exit from Manchester City (Star)

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could be set for an exit, with Turkish side Fenerbahce reportedly in talks over a deal for the Argentinian (Mirror)