Premier League rumours: Newcastle miss out on £1m transfer | Manchester United make £300,000 offer | Liverpool eye USA international | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Birmingham City are set to sign Sweden midfielder Kerim Mrabti on a free transfer, just months after Newcastle United considered a £1million swoop for 24-year-old. (Birmingham Live)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Manchester United will double Marcus Rashford's wages to £150,000 a week to prevent Europe's top clubs from making a move for the 21-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Aaron Ramsey has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Serie A champions Juventus from Arsenal. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are prepared to offer 18-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi a new deal worth £50,000 per week in a bid to hold off another bid from Bayern Munich. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have renewed their interest in Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Malcom. (The Independent)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Schalke's 20-year-old USA midfielder Weston McKennie. (The Sun)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery says "primitive" talks have been held with Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, but admits it won't be easy to conclude a deal. (Daily Mirror)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers stressed his focus remains on the Scottish champions amid speculation about interest from Leicester City. (Leicester Mercury)

Leeds United have rejected a bid from Crystal Palace for 18-year-old winger Jack Clarke. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Everton boss Marco Silva admits there will be more departures than arrivals at Goodison Park this month. (Daily Mail)