Premier League rumours: Newcastle offered left-back | Manchester United chase £25m winger | Liverpol target keen on move | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have been offer Akhmat Grozny full-back Milad Mohammadi, who memorable produced a somersault throw-in for Iran at the World Cup. (Daily Mail)

Latest Premier League rumours (January 22)

Manchester United are keen on signing PSV Steven Bergwijn and are reportedly willing to pay £25m to secure his services. (Tuttomercatoweb )

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba wants to open talks over a contract extension at Old Trafford. (The Sun)

If Pogba signs a new deal, he is set to join Anthony Martial in extending his Man United stay as he is close to putting pen to paper. (ESPN)

Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir admits he is still interested in a transfer to Liverpool, despite his failed £53m summer move. (Le Progres)

Chelsea will allow Alvaro Morata to join Atletico Madrid on loan - with an option to buy - once Gonzalo Higuain's arrival is confirmed. (Various)

Arsenal have upped their interest Bayern Munich loanee James Rodriguez after making an initial loan enquiry. (Independent)

Meanwhile, Arsenal are weighing up a move for Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero as a replacement for the retiring Petr Cech. (Gianluca Di Marzio, via Metro)

Manchester City could lose highly-rated youngster Rabbi Matondo to Bayern Munich, who are poised to make a £10m bid. (The Sun)

West Ham United have seen a £35m bid rejected for Atlanta forward Duvan Zapata. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Cardiff City are preparing a £2m offer for Sunderland star Josh Maja, however it is thought the Black Cats want at least £4million. (The Sun)

Fulham outcast Aboubakar Kamara is in talks to join Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor on loan until the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Burnley are eyeing a shock move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen after the Dutchman turned down a loan move to Sevilla. (Daily Telegraph)