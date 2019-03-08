Premier League rumours: Newcastle owner set for retail takeover | Manchester United 'close agreement' with Gareth Bale | Liverpool rival Everton for La Liga star | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has outlined plans to hand over the reins of Sports Direct and take over running Debenhams. (Various)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be appointed on a permanent basis on half of the £15m salary of predecessor Jose Mourinho. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils and Gareth Bale have already ‘closed an agreement’ for him to move to Old Trafford in the summer. (Eduardo Inda - Spanish journalist)

The reported deal has left Real Madrid's plans to sign Chelsea winger Eden Hazard in tatters as they had planned to exchange him in a potential summer deal.

Liverpool and Everton have been linked with Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente. (Liverpool Echo)

Sevilla midfielder Pablo Sarabia rejected a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

BBC pundit Garth Crooks has tipped Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk to leave the Reds if they fail to win the Premier League. (BBC)

Lille owner Gerard Lopez has revealed that it will take a bid of at least £43m to prise away Arsenal-linked winger Nicolas Pepe. (RMC Sport)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to turn down a job working behind the scenes at PSG to accept a role as FIFA's head of technical development. (Le Parisien, via Daily Mail)

At least 12 top-flight clubs plan to write to the Premier League to ask what action it will take over alleged breaches of FFP by Manchester City. (The Times)

Manchester City are set to go on a £350m summer spending spree with Pep Guardiola eyeing a left-back and a holding midfielder, plus two more additions. (Daily Star)

DR Conga, ahead of England, have approached Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka securing his international services. (Daily Mirror)

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Leo Bonatini wants to stay at Nottingham Forest next term. (Birmingham Live)