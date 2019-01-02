Premier League rumours: Newcastle 'prepare' midfielder bid | Manchester United involved in shock move | Liverpool dealt transfer blow | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have opened talks with the representatives of AC Milan winger Diego Laxalt whilst they preparing an official bid for the Uruguayan. (CalcioMercato)

Manchester United left-back Ashley Young is linked with a shock move to Inter Milan with his contract set to expire in the summer. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has denied the club have opened talks with Chelsea over the signing of defender Gary Cahill. (Football London)

That could pave the way for Fulham to sign the England defender, who want to bring Cahill to Craven Cottage on a six-month loan deal. (The Sun)

Chelsea have completed the signing of Liverpool-linked Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic for £58m, however will loan him back to the Bundesliga club for the rest of the season. (Various)

Meanwhile, Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas looks set to secure a deal to Monaco, snubbing Serie A giants AC Milan in favour of a reunion with Thierry Henry. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City have been told they will need to pay £70million if they want to bring Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to the Etihad Stadium. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Everton could allow outcast midfielder James McCarthy to leave the club with West Ham United considering a loan move. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa loanee Tammy Abraham is said to be considering cutting his season-long loan deal short, with Wolves thought to be leading the chase for the striker. (Daily Mail)