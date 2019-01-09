Premier League rumours: Newcastle priced out of £20m deal | Manchester United handed transfer boost | Liverpool eye Italian star | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle are set to lose out on Atlanta midfielder Miguel Almiron with the MLS club slashing a £20m price-tag on him, while the player demands £100,000-a-week wages. (Daily Star)

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez

Manchester United are prepared to wait until the summer to sign Napoli powerhouse Kalidou Koulibaly after accepting a January deal in unlikely. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Ivan Perisic as Inter Milan are prepared to sell in order to raise funds to sign Luka Modric. (Tuttosport, via Calciomercato)

Liverpool are rivalling Chelsea, AC Milan, Napoli, Roma and Inter Milan for highly-rated Cagliari midfielder Nicola Barella. (TransferMarketWeb via Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign striker Gonzalo Higuain from AC Milan, sparking further talk of a potential exit for Alvaro Morata. (Marca - in Spain)

However, Blues owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly put Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi at the top of his Januart wish-lish. (Daily Mirror)

Another report says Chelsea want to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva - who is on loan at Sevilla - but the deal hinges on Morata replacing him at the La Liga club. (Sun)

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez is keen on a move to Arsenal, however the two clubs are no closer to reaching an agreement. (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been approached over the possibility of coaching the Qatar national team for the 2022 World Cup. (France Football)

Tottenham are watching Wolves right-back Matt Doherty but the 26-year-old is likely to stay at Molineux-based club as they prepare to double his wages. (Irish Independent)

Meanwhile, Tottenham outcast Fernando Llorente is set to be offered a route back to his homeland with former club Athletic Bilbao. (Daily Mirror)

Southampton are keen on bringing Everton winger Ademola Lookman to St Mary's, who has been on the fringes of Marco Silva's side this term. (Daily Star)

West Ham are set to make an improved offer for former Cardiff City midfielder Gary Medel, who is allowed to leave Beskitas this month.(Takvim - via Sport Witness)