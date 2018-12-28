Premier League rumours: Newcastle rival Leeds for £6.5m attacker | Manchester United eye Juventus man | Liverpool dealt transfer blow | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have expressed an interest in signing £6.5million-rated Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen, who is also linked with Brighton and Leeds United. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Fulham want to do a straight swap deal involving captain Tom Cairney and Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey. (The Sun)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has no intention of selling Paul Pogba despite interest from Juventus and Barcelona. (Daily Telegraph)

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is in the running for the Manchester United job at the end of the season. (ESPN)

Liverpool target Thorgan Hazard will not be will not be allowed to leave Borussia Monchengladbach in January and it is revealed that Chelsea have a buy-back clause for him this summer. (Bild)

Elsewhere, Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno says he wants to return to Spain because he is not happy with how he has been treated by Jurgen Klopp. (Onda Cero)

Everton could lose influential midfielder Idrissa Gueye with PSG said to be keen on the Senegalese international (L'Equipe)

PSG have held talks with Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey over a potential January deal, despite him becoming a free agent in the summer when his contract expires. (L'Equipe)

West Ham United have offered free agent Samir Nasri an £80,000-a-week contract until the end of the season, with his doping ban set to end on December. 31 (Daily Mirror)

Gonzalo Higuain wants to move to Chelsea and Juventus are prepared to sell the ex-Real Madrid, who is currently on loan at AC Milan. (Sportmediaset)

Arsenal and Manchester City will face competition from Real Madrid for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo. (AS)