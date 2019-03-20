Premier League rumours: Newcastle rival Leeds for starlet | Liverpool 'matter of weeks' away from agreeing attacker deal | Manchester United lead chase for Frenchman | Updates on Arsenal and Chelsea

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle will rival a host of clubs - including Manchester United, Tottenham, Leeds and Sunderland for promising defender Luca Murphy. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who has long spoken of an interest to play with Paul Pogba at club level. (Sport - in France)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has turned down a possible move to Manchester United as part of a deal involving David de Gea going the other way. (The Sun)

Liverpool may be 'a matters of weeks' away from agreeing a deal to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala. (Tutto Mercato)

Meanwhile, Reds keeper Loris Karius has asked the club to cancel his two-year loan deal with Turkish giants Besiktas. (Turkiye Gazetesi)

Arsenal-linked defender Kostas Manolas will be available for £30.8m after a release clause was discovered in his Roma contract. (Calciomercato)

Olivier Giroud's exit from Chelsea could hit the rocks with his salary demands too expensive for Ligue 1 clubs Marseille or Lyon. (Le10 Sport - in France)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are weighing up a move for Braga starlet Francisco Trincao, 19, in the summer. (Birmingham Mail)

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Pascal Gross has spoken out on surprise suggestions that a summer switch to Liverpool could be in the offing. (Goal)