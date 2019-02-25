Premier League rumours: Newcastle set for £51m spending spree | Liverpool chase soon-to-be free agent | Manchester United eye Portuguese star | Updates on Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United have agreed a £51m deal to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim in the summer. (Sport1)

Manchester United have been credited with interest in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (A Bola, via Manchester Evening News)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils and Bayern Munich are both keeping tabs on Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic. (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool and Arsenal have been handed a boost in their attempt to sign Paris Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot after Barcelona cooled their interest. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says a decision on the future of Arsenal-lined James Rodriguez, will be in the hands of manager Niko Kovac. (Goal)

Arsenal leading the race for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and are willing to match the Eagles' £40m asking price (The Sun)

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga insists his refusal to be substituted in Sunday's Carabao Cup final was not a display of disrespect to manager Maurizio Sarri. (Various)

Leicester City are set to offer Celtic £6m to appoint Brendan Rodgers as Claude Puel's successor. (The Sun)

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner is also among the contenders to take over at the King Power Stadium. (Huddersfield Examiner)

Ex-Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes has admitted interest in the vacant Foxes post. (Bein Sports)