Premier League rumours: Newcastle set for triple boost | Manchester United eye £200m spending spree | Liverpool target told to snub Reds | Updates on Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham

Newcastle United are set to welcome back Mo Diame, Ki Sung-yueng and Paul Dummett for next Monday's visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Shields Gazette)

The next Manchester United manager is set to receive £200m in transfer funds to spend in the summer market. (The Sun)

RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has warned striker Timo Werner against joining Liverpool this summer because of Naby Keita. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool youngster Liam Millar has revealed Reds legend Kenny Dalglish sometimes joins in Jurgen Klopp's training sessions. (Sunday Post)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has confirmed Chelsea were interested in signing forward Antoine Semenyo after he was recalled from his loan spell at Newport. (West London Sport)

Arsenal, Chelsea and West Ham have sent scouts to watch 19-year-old RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate. (Sport Bild)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a £50m bid for Bournemouth winger David Brooks in the summer - a year after the Cherries paid £11.5m for his services. (Daily Mirror)

Everton boss Marco Silva has admitted he is feeling the pressure after Saturday's defeat against Wolves left them ninth in the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)